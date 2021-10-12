Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise shocked everyone – from fans to family and friends. While it’s still hard to believe that the talented actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner is no more among us, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal had earlier revealed how Sidharth was his ‘gym buddy’. A month after the unfortunate death, Vidyut Jammwal has now opened up about how it was difficult for him to learn that Sidharth is no more. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, Vidyut mentioned that he was shooting when he got to know about Sidharth’s death. He further revealed that it was not easy for him to register that Sidharth Shukla has left us.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is NOT Leaving Mumbai After Sidharth Shukla’s Death | Fact Check

“I was in the middle of a shoot and the reaction is always like you just don’t believe it, the first time you hear it. When it registers you, you just want to be where you are. Kyuki main shoot ke beech mein tha (Because I was in the middle of a shoot) so it was disheartening. I didn’t let it enter my mind for a very long time. Two days later, there was cremation, I went three days later, it’s not easy for anybody. People may be the strongest human beings but it’s not easy,” Vidyut told India.com. Also Read - 'Congrats Sidharth Shukla' Trends After Late Actor Wins Posthumous Award For Broken But Beautiful 3

Last month also, Vidyut Jammwal talked about his best friend Sidharth Shukla during a LIVE video session on Instagram and mentioned that he knew Sidharth for 15 years. “Sidharth has always been the real –Mard- Why I call him that because he never had a superiority. He used to greet watchmen, kids, knew what to talk to whom. His mother raised him and that’s why he was a gentleman. Sidharth’s mother always greeted me and made me eat ghar ka khana as she knew I am not from Mumbai. Sidharth was that friend whom I used to share my everything because he played the role of a critic,” Vidyut had said. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Steps Out For The First Time After Sidharth Shukla's Death, SidNaaz Fans Trend 'Honsla Rakh Shehnaaz'