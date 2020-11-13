Actor Vijay Raaz, who was accused molesting a female crew member on the sets of a film, now spoke about the entire incident. In his latest interview with Bombay Times, the actor said that he’s also a victim of ‘unverified claims’ after people started giving their own conclusion in the case without listening to his side of the story. Vijay said that he has been working in the industry for over 23 years and he also has a family to answer to. The actor added that his work has suffered and he has been ‘announced guilty even before the investigation.’ Also Read - Vijay Raaz Molestation Case: Crew Member Reveals What Exactly Happened That Day

He was quoted as saying, “I am all for an investigation by the authorities. However, to ostracise me, suspend and terminate my services from my forthcoming films even before any sort of investigation is shocking. I have no words to express. It’s a very dangerous place to be in. I have been working in the film industry for 23 years!”

The actor, popular for his role in many films including Monsoon Wedding, Run, Delhi Belly, Stree, and Welcome among others, complained that no matter what the result of the investigation is, people have a tendency to paint you a culprit. He said, “My right to earn a livelihood is badly affected. Am I not the victim here? My old father who lives in Delhi also has to face society and so does my young daughter.”

The alleged incident happened on the sets of Vidya Balan-led film titled Sherni. The team was shooting in Madhya Pradesh when a crew member alleged that Vijay made her feel uncomfortable. It was reported that the actor immediately apologised to the woman but she was inconsolable and went to file the police complaint. The actor was then arrested in the matter and granted bail the same evening after which he immediately flew down to Mumbai. Vijay also spoke about apologising to the complainant and said, “Saying sorry doesn’t always mean that you are wrong. It means you respect someone’s feelings more. I also have responsibilities and I need a job. Mere itney saalon ki mehnat can go down the drain if people jump to conclusions without verifying the claims. This should not be one-sided. Truth prevails but the damage is done.”

