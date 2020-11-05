Actor Vijay Raaz who was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly molesting a woman on the sets of his film Sherni was granted bail the same evening. As per a report published in Mid-Day, the actor joined the sets back on Wednesday to shoot for his parts in the film. The report mentioned a female crew member who saw what happened and how the complainant felt that she was harassed by the senior actor. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aliya Records Her Statement Over Molestation Case Against Husband, His Kin

The female crew member revealed that the incident took place in front of 30 people on the set when Raaz 'yanked' the woman's arm to get her attention. This irked her and she lost her temper. Raaz was told that this was no way to behave with a female colleague at the workplace. The woman said that it didn't seem like Raaz molested her, however, only the woman who felt harassed can say how it actually appeared.

The crew member added that the director and the producers immediately got involved and encouraged the girl to file a complaint with the studio – Abundantia Entertainment. Raaz also understood the situation and apologised for his behaviour, however, the girl felt violated and went ahead to file a police complaint.

The daily quoted another friend of the complainant saying how this was the fourth incident when Raaz behaved rudely with her. “Harassment manifests in many forms, and this is also a kind of harassment. Why would a senior actor take the liberty to touch a woman on a set? I don’t know if he meant to behave badly or not, but he eventually did,” said a source present on the sets.

It was also reported that Vidya Balan, who plays the lead in the film, wasn’t available on the sets on Tuesday because she had completed her part already. Raaz hasn’t spoken out on the issue yet.