Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt says that he has attended big Bollywood parties but never saw drugs being supplied there. However, the director said that someone once told him about drug-use in high profile Bollywood parties. The popular director was talking in a Facebook interaction with Navbharat Times when he opened up on the drug-abuse in the film industry – a topic that has got many people talking both outside and inside the industry after the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of India in relation with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Bhatt and his daughter Krishna shared their experiences and said that they have not been a part of any such parties but they are aware of many events where drugs are consumed by not just the Bollywood celebrities but also by prominent faces across the country. "I wouldn't say that drugs are never used in parties, it happens, but I have never personally experienced anything of that sort. I also believe that this whole drug thing is like nepotism-happens everywhere but only Bollywood is becoming a target," said Krishna.

Sharing an incident when someone told him about how drugs are used at parties, Vikram Bhatt said, "Someone once told me that in some parties, different kinds of drugs are offered in trays. The guests then pick up the drug of their choice. However, I have never seen any such thing in the parties I've to."

The popular filmmaker added that the country has got a ‘billion-trillion rupee business in cannabis, cocaine, and other kinds of drugs’ which means only the film industry is not involved in its consumption. “Now you tell me that it is possible that the consumption of drugs in the entire country is only in the film industry. Everyone knows that this is not possible. There are rich and high profile people who are not a part of the film industry. But people are trying to get a hold of only Bollywood celebrities who are in the limelight,” he said.

He said ‘it’s childish’ to say that drugs are exclusive to Bollywood because while the industry also uses drugs, the NCB can hunt for drugs in other sectors also. Your thoughts?