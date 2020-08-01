The film industry has largely been silent ever since Sushant Singh Rajput‘s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment of suicide of his son. Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, however, came out to talk about how one should not reach any conclusion and think of a ‘single girl’ Rhea who is fighting this battle all alone. In his latest interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt said that we should not let ourselves be a part of the witch hunt targeting a grieving Rhea. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Breaking Update: Supreme Court Hearing on August 5, Read on

The director of movies like 1920 and Haunted added that Sushant's death is a great loss for Rhea also and while he understands the emotions of the family, he also knows that public perception is dangerous. "If the case is in Bihar, she will have to go there all the time. She is not denying an investigation. She also must be grieving, first of all from a loss, then grieving from public perception. Now everybody also wants to blame it on her. Let's look at things from her point of view also, because isn't that fairness? She is after all a single girl, who is fighting this battle of perception. I have been around here enough to know how perceptions can be created. It can be a very dangerous thing, so I wouldn't like to join the bandwagon that wants to be a part of a witch hunt," he said.

Asserting that everyone 'is innocent until proven guilty', the filmmaker said that there are two sides of a story and in this case, while the bank account details are out, it is also likely that the money was transferred for a specific purpose that they knew about. Bhatt added that he's not saying that SSR's father is wrong but one can't blame anyone before the court's decision.

When asked about Mahesh Bhatt‘s name being taken in the case and his alleged involvement in SSR-Rhea’s relationship being questioned, the director said that there are many people who have recorded the statement with the police and that doesn’t mean that they are directly or indirectly related to the incident. He said, “He (Mahesh Bhatt) has specifically commented in his statement that he didn’t ask Rhea to have a relationship with him, or not have. He did meet him, but I am sure so did a thousand others! We should not be just clutching at straws on this one.”

Sushant died on June 14 and the Mumbai Police called it a suicide saying that they found the actor hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building.