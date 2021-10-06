Mumbai: Vikram Bhatt is married to art pundit Shwetambari Soni. Yes, you heard us right! The couple got married secretly last year during the lockdown. Mahesh Bhatt revealed the same to ETimes and was quoted as saying, “Vikram Bhatt got married last September during the peak of the lockdown. He called me and said, ‘Boss I am getting married and since there is a restriction on the number of people who can be invited for the marriage ceremony and also keeping your health concerns in mind in these COVID times, I will not burden you and ask you to come. But we are going to keep this under the wraps.”Also Read - Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor Celebrate Mahesh Bhatt’s 73rd Birthday; Soni Razdan, Shaheen Join Virtually- See Photos

Mahesh Bhatt also shared that in his conversation with Vikram, he had predicted that the wedding news won’t be kept under the wraps for too long. He said, “I said, ‘Vikram you are like a cat, drinking milk with his eyes closed, thinking nobody is watching. This is the age of invasive media, be sure your marriage won’t stay hidden for long’.” Also Read - Vikram Bhatt Speaks on Mukesh Bhatt-Mahesh Bhatt Split: Boss Isn’t Motivated by Money, Fame

On Wednesday, after the reports of Vikram’s secret wedding with Shwetambari’s started doing the rounds of the internet, the filmmaker made his marriage with Shwetambari official by dropping a loved-up birthday post for his wife. He wrote, “You turned me inside out. And you showed me what life was about. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. I wanna do all I can just to show you. Make you understand. Only you. The only one that stole my heart away. Happy birthday me love.” Also Read - Vikram Bhatt Spills Beans on Mukesh Bhatt- Mahesh Bhatt's Professional Split

Check Out The Photo Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Bhatt (@vikrampbhatt)



A trip to Shwetambari’s Instagram reveals her wedding festivities look. Shwetambari Soni is the sister of make-up artist Namrata Soni.

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by namratasoni (@namratasoni)



Vikram Bhatt is known for his horror and thriller genre films such as Ghulam, Raaz, 1920, Kasoor, aetbaar, and 1921.