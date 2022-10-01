Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 1 Collection: Vikram Vedha has underperformed at the Box Office on its opening day. Despite the presence of the grand star cast with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan leading from the front, the film could collect in the range of Rs 11-12 crore at the ticket window on its first day. This is surprising considering the trade pundits were expecting at least Rs 15-17 crore on its opening day, more if you consider the star power of Hrithik on the single screens.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Review: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Bring Popcorn Entertainment But...!

VIKRAM VEDHA OPENING DAY BOX OFFICE COULDN’T MATCH BACHCHHAN PAANDEY

As per a report published in Bollywood Hungama, the first-day figures are definitely unimpressive but the word of mouth is largely positive around the film which can translate into numbers during the weekend. The first-day collection of Vikram Vedha is even lower than that of Bachchhan Paandey which was released earlier this year. The Akshay Kumar starrer, which was in the same gangster genre, collected Rs 13.25 crore on its opening day, facing a Box Office clash with The Kashmir Files. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Public Review: Is Hrithik And Saif Starrer A Hit Or Flop? Know What Public Has To Say - Watch Video

PONNIYIN SELVAN TO GAIN WITH VIKRAM VEDHA’S UNDERPERFORMANCE AT BOX OFFICE

The film’s business is likely to increase by Wednesday, the Dussehra holiday. However, it will be important for the film to hold the audience till Wednesday to experience that jump. Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan I, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram and Trisha Krishnan among others, is sharing screens with Vikram Vedha this weekend. Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus has also received good reviews and if Vikram Vedha goes downhill from here, PS-I is going to benefit hugely in the north. Also Read - Vikram Vedha Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vikram Vedha!