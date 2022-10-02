Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: Vikram Vedha continued its mild performance at the Box Office on the second day as well. The film showed a growth of around 25 per cent but the collections still remained quite underwhelming considering it’s a massy film with all the elements of a commercial entertainer, including a massive starcast – Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.Also Read - Vikram Vedha Box Office Day 1 Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Film Registers Unimpressive Numbers on Opening Day - Check Detailed Collection Report

VIKRAM VEDHA UNDERPERFORMS AT BOX OFFICE – CHECK DAY 2 FIGURES

After opening at Rs 10.58 crore on Friday, the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial earned around Rs 12.50-14 crore on its second day, reported Koimoi. This is a visible jump from its collection on day 1 but not enough to call it a success. Vikram Vedha might earn better on Sunday. It's imperative for the film to now at least cross the Rs 40 crore mark after its first weekend to leave some hope for its decent performance in the coming days. As is, the two-day total of Vikram Vedha stands at around Rs 23.08-24.58 crore.

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same title that featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathy in the lead. In India.com's review of the film, it is mentioned that this is a frame-to-frame copy of the original and while the story is engaging, there was a big scope for the writers to add more elements to suit and attract the Hindi-watching audience.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1, which clashed at the Box Office with Vikram Vedha, is doing fabulous business. The film has already entered Rs 100 crore club and is enjoying a tremendous run in the overseas market. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1!