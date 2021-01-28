Actor Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to share his picture with his mother Aamna Massey and fiancé Sheetal Thakur. As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, his fans flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages. However, Vikrant asked his fans to ‘reserve’ their wishes and added that they are ‘not married yet’. The picture is from ‘grah pravesh’ that he and his fiancé Sheetal performed as they moved into the new house. Also Read - After Tandav Row, FIR Filed Against Amazon Prime's Mirzapur For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

The actor captioned it, “With my human-modak & better-half. (sic)” Also Read - Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey's Social Media Accounts Get Hacked, Alarm Fans to Not Reply to Messages

Sheetal also shared a few pictures and captioned it, “New Beginnings with my one and only @vikrantmassey87. (sic)”

While Vikrant Massey was seen in white ethnic wear, Sheetal was seen clad in yellow ethnic attire.

Vikrant got engaged to his Broken But Beautiful co-star in 2019 and confirmed the news during an interview with Koimoi. He said, “Yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything but at the right time.”

Vikrant Massey has starred in films including Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Ginny Weds Sunny, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha. He also starred in web shows such as Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Criminal Justice, Made in Heaven among others.