Amid the entire hullaballoo around the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, a new Facebook post is going viral. The same was shared by BJP leader and former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy on his official Twitter handle on Sunday. The screenshot of the post that's going viral was originally posted by Suhrita Das who's reportedly an associate of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt at Vishesh Films.

The Facebook post shows Das talking about Sushant's relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and how she used to reach out to Bhatt for his advice and suggestions on the late actor's health condition. The post says that SSR had been struggling with mental illness and Rhea was by her side – all worried and rushing to Bhatt everytime something troublesome used to happen. A part of the post reads, "Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I've seen your journey, your struggle. Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that, that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, 'walk away or this will take you down under along with'." (sic)

Suhrita’s Facebook profile is currently locked and one can’t assess the veracity of the post which is dated June 14. There are two versions of the post going viral. One shows the post was made at 3:38 am on June 14, hours before the news of the Sushant’s death came out, and another at 11:08 am, which was again a few hours before the news broke out.

Bhatt’s equation with Rhea and Sushant has been a strong topic of discussion ever since the actor reportedly died by suicide. In his latest interview to a daily, actor Anupam Kher talked about Bhatt and said, ‘I am not blind but I won’t say anything.’

