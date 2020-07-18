Actor Arjun Rampal finally gave a full glimpse of his baby son Arik Rampal to the world. On Arik’s first birthday, Arjun took to Instagram to share a few photos and a video of the baby with the family. Arjun and his partner Gabriella Demetriades have been hiding Arik’s face all this while only to give their fans a treat on the baby’s first birthday. The caption of Arjun’s post read, “On Arik’s first birthday, it’s time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy. 🎂❤️🥳❤️” (sic) Also Read - Arjun Rampal on Being Stuck in Karjat With Gabriella, Son Arik: It Will be an Adventurous Story to Tell

In another post, he thanked his daughters Mahikaa and Myra for curating the video for Arik. The two girls are Arjun’s daughters from his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The actor wrote, “My babies… thank you my super talented @mahikaarampal for this lovely video. #happybirthdayArik” (sic)

Arjun has been quite guarded about his personal matters and has hardly spoken out on his divorce with Mehr or having a baby with Gabriella in the past. It was in an Instagram post that he had announced that he and his partner were expecting their first baby. The announcement of his divorce with Mehr also came through an official statement beyond which neither the actor nor his former wife ever talked about their equation.

In an interview later, Arjun once mentioned how his daughters reacted to having Arik in the family. The actor mentioned that both Mahikaa and Myra were totally thrilled to welcome Arik in the family and full of love seeing him.