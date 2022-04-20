Shehnaaz Gill Shares Village Vlog: Actor-Singer Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a vlog from her village tour in Punjab. In the YouTube video titled Aisa desh hai Mera… #ApnaPind Shehnaaz can be seen taking selfies and riding bicycles with kids. The actor also danced to Dhol beats with her family members. Check out this video shared by Shehnaaz on her YouTube channel:Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gives Away Major KGF 2 Spoiler, Here's What Srinidhi Shetty Has to Say

Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Pushed By Baba Siddiqui to Pose For Paparazzi at Iftar Bash, SRKians Get Angry! - Watch

Shehnaaz Grroves To Dhol Beats!

The Bigg Boss 13 finalist recently visited her village in Punjab where she spent time with her family. In the video, the Punjabi actor can be seen driving a bicycle with other village kids, treating the with ice-cream and dancing to Dhol beats with her family. Shehnaaz captioned her post, “I recently visited my hometown sharing glimpse of my beautiful town in Punjab with you all.” The actor took a life in a bullock-cart and reached her house where all the women dance while a man plays the Dhol. Dressed in a red shirt and blue denims, Shehnaaz tied her hair in a bun. She stopped nearby a crop field as well on her way home. Also Read - 'Salman Khan Has Grown up as a Person And as an Artist as Well,' Says Bhumika Chawla

Netizens Praise Shehnaaz For Her Positivity!

In no times fans showered love on Shehnaaz’s viral vlog. A user commented, “One and only shehnaz, don’t change yourself for anyone and anything.seeing you itself I feel positivity.” Another netizen wrote, “No matter where life takes you, your own country, your own village, your own people will always be number one!! Huge respect to you sana what a beautiful soul god bless you ” Check out the YouTube comments on the vlog:

Shehnaaz Gill recently made a guest appearance on talent hunt show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She was last seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh in 2021.

For more updates check out this space at India.com.