The Archies Goes on Floor: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on April 18 commenced shooting for her upcoming Netflix live-action musical film “The Archies”. The digital streaming platform has reportedly partnered with Archie Comics for the musical, set in 1960s India. The Zoya Akhtar directorial marks the on-screen debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Check out this post by Zoya Akhtar:Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, TejRan Among Others Glam Up For Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party - Watch Viral Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Also Read - Lock Upp Host Kangana Ranaut Feels KGF Star Yash is The New Angry Young Man Post Big B!

The Archies is a Launchpad For Star Kids!

Suhana Khan is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, while Khushi Kapoor is Sridevi’s younger daughter and Agastya Nanda is Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s son. “The Archies” is produced by Zoya and Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya and Reema took to their Instagram handles and shared pictures of the clapboard from the shoot. While Zoya captioned her post as, “Back To The Future💥 #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @netflix_in @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1.” Reema wrote on her Insta handle,”#Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @netflix_in.” Also Read - Alia-Ranbir Reception: Star Studded Night With SRK-Gauri, Arjun-Malaika, Aadar-Tara, Among Others - Watch Viral Videos

Zoya Akhtar Gives A Desi Twist To The Archies!

Though the cast has not officially been announced, reports claim that Suhana will be seen playing Veronica Lodge, while Khushi and Agastya will feature as Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews, respectively. A few pictures from the sets appeared a weeks ago where the debutants were dressed as Archie, Veronica and Betty. The trio were also spotted on the film’s set in March, reportedly for a costume trial. Riverdale streaming on Netflix is a darker version of the popular teenage comic series. Zoya’s The Archies will however, be a Desi (Indianized) adaptation of the American Comics.

For more updates on The Archied and Zoya Akhtar check out this space.