Mumbai: Actor Anushka Sharma was approached for Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots co-starring Aamir Khan. Yes, you heard us right and we have proof! For the film, she gave the audition but the role went to Kareena Kapoor Khan. An old video of her from the audition has surfaced on the internet and is going insanely viral. In the clip, she can be seen sating Gracy Singh’s monologue from Munnabhai MBBS that starred Sanjay Dutt in a lead role, also helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. The video features young Anushka Sharma clad in a green top as she auditioned for the film. Also Read - Randhir Kapoor Shifted to ICU For More Tests After COVID Infection - Latest Health Update

Watch The Viral Video Here:



Though Anushka did not get to be a part of 3 Idiots, which was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, five years later, she collaborated with Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Hirani for the 2014 blockbuster hit film, PK. All three films – Munnabhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, and PK were produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

3 Idiots also featured R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani in important roles.

In PK, Anushka played the role of a reporter, which featured Aamir Khan as an alien who marooned on Earth and criticized fake godmen and superstition.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She went on to star in several films such as Sultan, NH10, Band Baaja Baaraat, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Anushka and Virat Kohli recently became parents to a baby girl named Vamika.