A new video has surfaced in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case that shows the actor’s sister Priyanka Singh and her husband scolding a house-staff for transferring the money to someone. The video shows an angry Priyanka asking the man named Rajat if money was transferred to Pankaj. The video has been released by India Today TV that also reported that Rajat used to handle SSR’s finances before he was asked to leave in 2019 by Priyanka and her husband. It is also reported that she hired Samuel Miranda on the same day who then took care of the late actor’s finances. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Driver Dhiren Claims Rhea Chakraborty Partied With Friends When SSR Was Terribly Unwell

SSR’s relationship with his sister Priyanka has been a topic of discussion in the entire case, especially after Rhea Chakraborty released the chats that showed SSR expressing his disappointment over Priyanka allegedly molesting Rhea at his house.

Rhea is currently being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case after SSR’s father KK Singh registered an FIR against her in a Patna police station accusing her of abetting his son’s alleged suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and theft.

When the chats went viral, SSR’s family lawyer, who’s fighting the case in the Supreme Court against Rhea, gave out a statement and mentioned that she had ‘played mind games’ and tried to create differences between the late actor and his sister who was very close to him. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” he said.

Shweta Singh Kirti, one of the four sisters, also shared a clip where the late actor could be seen speaking on a chat show and mentioning Priyanka as his closest support because ‘she gets him.’