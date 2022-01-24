Vamika’s first photos-videos: Fans of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are full of disappointment over Vamika’s photos and videos trending on social media. The star couple had requested everyone to not click or record any footage of their daughter Vamika. While the Indian paparazzi adhered to the same ever since Vamika was born in January last year, a sports channel on Sunday broadcast Anushka and Vamika cheering for Virat from the stands during the match against South Africa.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Heartfelt Post After Virat Kohli Resigns as India's Test Captain Goes VIRAL

Right after the channel featured a happy Anushka carrying Vamika in her arms in the stands, the internet went berserk. While Vamika started trending all over the world, many couldn’t resist comparing her with her father’s pictures from childhood. Several social media users also loved how her eyes reflected her mom’s. However, a section of the internet users felt that it is a breach of Anushka-Virat’s privacy to feature their baby on an international channel when they have clearly instructed all to never do it without their permission. A Twitter user posted, “I think #ViratKohli will be frustrated after get to know that #Vamika’s picture is on the internet and it’s viral everywhere today (sic). Another user posted a meme about the photographer who captured the viral moment in the stadium. Check these reactions: Also Read - Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Turns a Year Old, Here's How Netizens Are Celebrating Her Birthday

Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika Wins Heart As She Cutely Says ‘Mumma’ In Latest Video

It was in January last year that Virushka had written to the media, asking them to respect the privacy of their child. They even sent out goodies and gifts for the paparazzi for respecting their request. In an official statement, the couple had written, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older, we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice (refrain) in the matter. A special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you (sic).”