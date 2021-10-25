Aftab Shivdasani tweets for Virat Kohli: Actor Aftab Shivdasani won many hearts on Monday as he tweeted in support of Indian cricket players Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami after Inda lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday, October 24. The actor, who was watching the match live at a stadium in Dubai, tweeted to appreciate Kohli for the way he tackled a journalist’s question during a press conference after the match.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Scan Done; India All-Rounder Fit, Available For Playing XI vs New Zealand Game

At the press conference, Kohli was asked about Rohit Sharma's performance who got out for a duck on the very first ball he faced. The Indian skipper laughed off the question and told the journalist with a straight face if he was looking for a 'controversy'. While many think that Kohli showed arrogance there, many also think that it was the best way to deal with a sensational question in a sensitive time.

When the journalist asked if he should have replaced Rohit with Ishan Kishan in the team, Kohli said, "That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion? Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 Internationals? You know what he did in the last game that we played?". The captain then laughed and said, "Unbelievable! Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before, so I can answer accordingly."

Sharing the same video from the T20 World Cup, Aftab wrote, “Respect. That’s how leaders should conduct themselves. @imVkohli (sic).”

This was not just Pakistan’s win in the T20 World Cup but its first-ever win against India in any World Cup tournament. Aftab Shivdasani also shared a tweet made by Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle asking people to stop slamming Shami or stop watching cricket. Shami has been at the behest of the trolls and the haters abusing him meaninglessly after India’s loss against Pakistan. The actor shared the tweet saying, “I second that. Shami has always given 100% for India and doesn’t deserve this. #IStandWithShami (sic).”

I second that. Shami has always given 100% for India 🇮🇳 and dosent deserve this. #IStandWithShami

— Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) October 25, 2021

Apart from Aftab Shivdasani, several other Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Urvashi Rautela, Ankita Lokhande, Kanika Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Preity Zinta among others were also at the Dubai stadium to cheer for team India on Sunday.