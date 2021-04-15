Virat Kohli on How Vamika Changes Him And Anushka Sharma: Just to See Your Child Smile...

Mumbai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma are enjoying their new parenthood. While the mom is fully engrossed in taking care of the newborn, the dad is still juggling between his work (IPL) and fatherly duties. During an interaction on the field though, Virat couldn’t resist speaking about his daughter and the whole world of change she has brought along in his life. Also Read - IPL 2021 | Virat Kohli Brings Glenn Maxwell's Concentration Back in Play: Brett Lee

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain spoke to Danish Sait ahead of the IPL 2021 commencement and mentioned that his daughter Vamika has made him and Anushka really new and completely changed. He was quoted as saying, "Things change quite drastically. Everything you have been used to changes. You have to be totally aligned with taking care of another life that's totally dependent on the mother primarily, but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child is a different environment altogether and something that we both (Anushka and him) have enjoyed thoroughly."

Virat talked about the moment he looks at his daughter smiling and that just makes him forget everything else. He said, "It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period."

Virat and Anushka have been hands-on parents and that’s something that they decided in the very beginning itself. The couple has made sure to protect their child from unnecessary attention in difficult times. They even sent out personalised gifts to the paparazzi, requesting them to not click Vamika.