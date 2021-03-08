Virat Kohli recently became father to a beautiful baby girl and on International Women’s Day, he acknowledged both Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika by making a lovely post. Talking about the strength of women and how no one can match it, the star cricketer wrote how it’s so overwhelming and courageous to see a woman creating a new life inside her. Virat said that once you see the birth of a baby, you realise the extent of a woman’s strength and how magical she is. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Insta Post 6 Months After The Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Honours Mom on Women's Day

In an empowering post on Monday morning, Virat shared a picture of Anushka sharing a moment with their daughter. The caption on his post read, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother ❤️. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world." (sic)

Anushka gave birth to Vamika in January this year. The couple announced the name of their baby later that month by sharing her first glimpse. They also requested the media to maintain their privacy and not click their child. Virat’s beautiful post on Women’s Day speaks volumes of the love and admiration he has for the women in his life. Your thoughts?