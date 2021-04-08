Mumbai: With his stupendous cricket career and a fabulous off-the-field presence, Indian cricketer Virendra Sehwag has led a life that’s worth being shown on-screen. The star cricketer has teamed up with anchor and actor Samir Kochchar for the second season of their popular game show – Power Play With Champions by Flipkart Video. The new season has premiered today and ahead of that, we asked Samir about the camaraderie he shares with Veeru Paaji, and who he thinks can play the cricketer in his biopic. Also Read - Twitter Lose Control As India Produced Another Dominating Show Against West Indies | SEE POSTS

Samir, who has himself donned so many hats in his career, feels that the best part of being with Sehwag on a show is that it doesn't look like work. "The best thing about the show is that it's just so easy to do, you don't feel like you are doing a show. You feel like you're just sitting in your drawing room and having a chat with him because off-camera we are just the same. He is very competitive in real life. He takes losing to his heart. There's a lot of tongue-in-cheek humour when you're doing a show with him," he said.

When asked about Virendra Sehwag's biopic and who thinks can play the cricketer, Samir took his own name. He though said there's a lot that Sehwag still needs to do before his biopic is announced. "Viru paaji's biopic has got a few more years to be made. There's a lot that he's doing before that biopic happens for him. He's doing so many things at the same time. You see him on the camera, he runs a school, he's part of so many different businesses – I think there's a lot more to his real-life story that needs to be executed before we can think of a film. I think I can play him on-screen. I might have to lose a few inches of height (laughs)."

