It's been 12 days since Irrfan left us for his heavenly abode but the news of him passing away has not sunken in yet. For Vishal Bhardwaj, his dear friend and director, the time has stood still. He recalls seeing Irrfan's dead body lying in his grave as the graveyard caretaker says 'Kisi ko aakhiri deedar karna ho to aage aa jaaye… ' and he moves forward to stand at the edge of the graveyard bidding adieu to his friend, looking at his heavy eyelids for that one last time.

Vishal has penned a screenplay in the memory of Irrfan. Times of India has published a PDF file that has the director unfolding the most sensitive conversations he has had with Irrfan in his lifetime. Once again, as you go on reading the screenplay, you realise how Irrfan was a man who could speak out the most complicated aspects of life so easily that often people around him would burst out laughing. The screenplay mentions the incidents that make you know Irrfan deeply. This is probably the closest you can get to know the man who had the ability to find humour in pain and peace in chaos.

A part of the screenplay has Vishal writing, "We sit silently again, looking at the dead pigeon lying close by. Irrfan breaks the silence with his chuckle: 'Life is more melodramatic than films. Ab agar ye moment film mein daal dein, to kitna melodramatic lagega… Ab aap isse aur dramatic mat banaiye aur ek tasveer kheenchiye meri, kabootar ke saath.. Ek udd gaya aur ek ka uddna baaqi hai'." (sic)

Vishal explains the incidents where a lively and smiling Irrfan can be imagined, and those too, that deepen the intensity of your loss. The screenplay tears you up and makes you realise that life is nothing but an attempt to seek solace and peace that actually lies in the finality… where it all ends. In Irrfan’s words: “Ik baar to yun hoga, Thoda sa sukoon hoga… Na dil mein kasak hogi, Na sar pe junnoon hoga!”

You can read the entire screenplay here.