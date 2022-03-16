New Delhi: Director Vivek Agnihotri once again spoke about the entire controversy around not promoting his film The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. While speaking on Zee Media’s show DNA, the director clarified that he was asked a basic question on social media and he answered it in a simple manner. Agnihotri, who was joined by Anupam Kher on the show, said he doesn’t want to solely talk about Kapil Sharma’s show but the point that he wants to make is that these shows are usually star-driven.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Outperforms Prabhas's Radhe Shyam At Box Office, Earns 25.5 Crores In Three Days - Check All Details

When asked to elaborate on his tweet against Kapil Sharma, the director said, "I don't want to isolate Kapil Sharma and speak. But, all these reality shows are star-based, and there's no doubt about it. For the past few months, people were telling me why aren't you promoting The Kashmir Files on Kapil's show. I just wrote that it's their (makers of the show) choice."

He added that he was told later that Kher was asked to promote the film on the show but in his absence, nobody else was invited. Vivek Agnihotri said, "I was informed by our producers, Zee Studios that as Kher sahab (Anupam Kher) was busy; they said that there aren't any commercial stars in your film. I am upset as I feel 'who is the bigger star than Kashmir?'. If there's a tragedy that has taken place in your house what's bigger than that. Apart from thinking about stars and non-star, we should get the issues of our country that the same level where we get our actors and singers."

Kapil, in a tweet, had refused Vivek’s allegations of being biased towards stars while inviting them on his show. He said people should not promote half-baked stories and should take efforts to know a complete truth. In another interview with Times Now, Anupam Kher had said that he got from Kapil a few months back about promoting The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show but he couldn’t do that because of his busy schedule.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is creating havoc at the Box Office by registering tremendous growth every single day. The film's collection is likely to reach around Rs 100 crore by the end of the first week.