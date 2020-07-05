Amid the nepotism debate, actor Vivek Oberoi was called a ‘product of nepotism’ by a Twitter user. Hitting back at him, he said that such comments ‘can brush away years of struggle and perseverance’. It so happened, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared a collage of veteran actors who made it in Bollywood despite being an outsider. A fan added few more names such as Randeep Hooda, Sushant Singh Ahuja, Shiney Ahuja, and Vivek Oberoi. However, another Twitter user pointed out that ‘Vivek Oberoi is a nepotism born’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Brother-in-Law Announces 'Nepometer' to Fight Nepotism in Bollywood

Sanjay defended Vivek and tweeted, “What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY? His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance… definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi.” Also Read - Radhika Madan Opens up on Nepotism Debate, Says 'Stop Cribbing And Start Working on Yourself'

Good job putting the collage together…can you make one from the last 15-20 years? You will justify #nepotisim

Just few examples: pic.twitter.com/orfq2Tv492 — A C (@CHEVPRO11) July 2, 2020

Vivek soon thanked Sanjay for defending him and wrote, “Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance.”

What absolute nonsense. Do you have any idea what all he did to bag Ramu’s COMPANY?

His Dad had no role to play in it. And his performance… definitely one of the best debuts of all time. @vivekoberoi https://t.co/LjY956WV7u — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) July 4, 2020



The debate on Nepotism sparked off after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Many celebrities such as Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff among others have been targeted and have been called ‘product of nepotism’. Many deactivated their Twitter account while others turned-off their Instagram comment section after receiving negative statements from netizens.

Thank you Gups for standing up for the truth. Many of us chose the harder path and believed in sheer talent and merit. It feels unfair when people make uninformed comments like this, one such comment can brush away years of struggle and perseverance. https://t.co/DxCZrd5oJi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 4, 2020



Earlier, speaking about his career and being launched in Bollywood with Company instead of a film that was backed by his father, Suresh Oberoi, and written by duo Abbas Mastan, he told Hindustan Times, “The trend was that beta vilayat se padhayi karke ayega aur papa ek rocket ki tarah use launch karenge (The trend was the son would come back after receiving education abroad and his father would launch him like a rocket). And the trend was that you would make a complete showreel of a film in which you would show your dancing, riding horses, wearing designer clothes and romance girls. I had crises of conscience and opted out of the whole golden spoon being handed out to me.”