Actor Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter to send his good wishes to the Bachchan family after four members including megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus. Vivek took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared a news report that mentioned Abhishek confirming that his wife and daughter have contracted the virus. The actor retweet the post and wrote, "Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏" (sic)

Earlier on Saturday, when Big B and his son tweeted about them being infected with the virus, Vivek made a separate tweet wishing for their speedy recovery. He wrote, "Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏 We're all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏" (sic)

While Abhishek and his father were admitted to the Nanavati hospital on Saturday night, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have been asked to stay under home quarantine for a few days. The rest of the family members including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, and her kids Navya Naveli and Agastya have been tested negative for the virus.

Earlier, in the rapid test report, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative. However, in the swab test report that came the next day (July 12), it was revealed that they had developed mild symptoms. In a tweet made on Sunday evening, Abhishek wrote, “Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽” (sic)

We wish them all a speedy recovery!