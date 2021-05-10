Andamans: Veteran Bollywood actors Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, and Helen are having a gala time in Andaman Island. A month after they were spotted on a beach together, now, they were seen enjoying a boat ride. Producer Tanujj Garg shared photos of Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Helen from the Andamans. In the photos, the gorgeous actors can be seen posing on a boat before they wore their life jackets and enjoyed the breezy ride. While Waheeda was seen sitting on a driver’s seat, Asha and Helen can be seen sitting on the opposite directions of the boat. Also Read - Waheeda Rehman Says She Was Denied Dance Training Being a Muslim - Watch The Viral Video

In another photo, Waheeda and Asha can be seen indulged in a conversation. Sharing the photos, Tanujj wrote, “Picture 1 on 10.05.21. If Dil Chahta Hai were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends – Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh, and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we’re left with when we’re old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates. (sic).” Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Dancing With Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh on Dance Deewane 3 is The Right Kind of Viral

In April, fashion designer and Congress leader Shaina NC spoteed the three beautiful ladies on a beach in Andamans. Shaina shared the photos and wrote, “With the #wonderwomen of the film industry, timeless grace #helen aunty , #waheedarehman #ashaparekh in #andamanislands @beingsalmankhan @arpitakhansharma @atulreellife @arbaazkhanofficial @sohailkhanofficial (sic).”

Before jetting off to Andamans, Helen, Waheeda and Asha appeared on Madhuri Dixit’s reality dance show Dance Deewane 3 as guest judges for Holi special episode. The three actors are from the golden era of Bollywood in the 60s and 70s. They are friends since many years and are often spotted together in events and parties.