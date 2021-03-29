Mumbai: Veteran actor Waheeda Rehman recently appeared on the reality show Dance Deewane 3 where she talked about her dance journey in a bit more detail than all of us know. The popular yesteryear diva mentioned how she got to learn Bharatnatyam despite all the hindrances she faced. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Dancing With Helen, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh on Dance Deewane 3 is The Right Kind of Viral

The show's judge Madhuri Dixit asked her to share some anecdotes from her past when she revealed that her dance master had refused to teach her initially because she was a Muslim woman. Rehman said that she got to know about his super talented dance teacher from many people and when she sent him a request through someone to accept her as his student, he refused.

"Mere ek dost the, unko maine kaha 'maine inhi se seekhna hai'. Toh unhone kaha, 'nahi, main inko nahi sikha sakta.' Magar kyun nahi sikha sakte? 'Kyunki ladki musalmaan hai.' Toh usse kya taluq hai, musalmaan ho ya Christian ho ya Hindu ho? Nahi wo apne bhaav jo hai…padam hote, varnam hota hai, wo nahi kar payegi," she explained. The Guide actor added that later, the Guruji asked her for her birth date to make a Kundali (horoscope) after which he prophesied that Rehman was going to be her best and the last student.

“Maine bahut zidd ki, mere dost ko bhejti rahi, mere mummy ke dost ko. Toh kehne lage, ‘achha uski kundali le aao.’ Toh humane kaha hum logo mein kundali banate nahi hai. Toh bole, ‘acha, ye toh badi problem hai. Toh acha chalo iska birth date do, main apne se kundali banata hoon.’ Toh unhone kundali banayi. Toh bole, ‘Arre, yeh toh bahi tajoob ki baat hai. Ye kundali dikhaati hai ki yeh ladki meri aakhri aur sabse achhi student hog,” she further narrated. Watch the video here:

Waheeda Rehman joined other yesteryear Bollywood actors Asha Parekh, and Helen on the show. All of them talked about their years-long journey in the industry and how they survived all odds to rise and shine.

