Actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal arte rumoured to tie the knot on December 9. From wedding venue to Rjasthani mehendi – everything has been discussed and reported already. The wedding guest list is also doing rounds of the internet and fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. However, Vicky's sister has set the record straight and denied any such wedding happening next month.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, Vicky Kaushal's sister confirmed to the news portal that he is not getting married to Katrina. She said that she spoke to her brother who informed her that no wedding is taking place and further called all the reports and rumours fake.She added that it has been spread by the media and holds no truth. She further denied to add any more comments to her statement.

Earlier, the reports suggested that the couple will be taking their nuptial vows between December 7 to 9. Now, as per the latest buzz, the couple's friend and managers have already started the preparations for the wedding and is sorting out the logistics. As a part of their preparation, the couple and their team have booked several cars through rental services in bulk for the different guests.

As per the reports, Vicky and Katrina's wedding list include some of the big names from the Bollywood including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, among others.

A source close to Katrina told the portal, “Both Vicky and Katrina are committed to completing their films on time so there won’t be a honeymoon right after. Katrina will be back on her film set after the wedding. She has Tiger 3 (with Salman Khan) in the making and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi. Shoot of both is likely to resume in December soon after the wedding.”