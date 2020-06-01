Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of the popular duo Sajid -Wajid passes away on June 1 (Monday) after suffering from Kidney problems from the last few years. The singer’s death has sent the shock waves in the industry and many mourned his death. Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan among others feel devastated with the death of the music composer. Also Read - Wajid Khan Funeral: Music Composer Laid to Rest Next to Irrfan Khan's Grave at Versova Cemetery

Salman Khan tweeted, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace.” Also Read - Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42: Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami And Others Pay Tribute

While Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “Rest in harmony my friend. Had the pleasure of working with both Sajid-Wajid most loving and brilliant. My condolences to his family and especially Sajid.” Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling…gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.” Also Read - Wajid Khan of Renowned Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Passes Away

Take a look at the posts here:

#RIPWajidKhan your music will always live on…deepest condolences to the family and loved ones ….gone too soon…..❤️🙏 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 1, 2020

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace … — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling…gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Rest in harmony my friend. Had the pleasure of working with both Sajid-Wajid most loving and brilliant. My condolences to his family and especially Sajid. #RIPWajidKhan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 1, 2020

T 3548 – Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence 🙏🙏🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 1, 2020

Deeply shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of greatly talented #WajidKhan of the #SajidWajid team. I had met him at few occasions. He was very humble, courteous and always smiling. May God give his family the courage to deal with this loss. Will pray to almighty. 🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 1, 2020

Deeply saddened & shocked by the passing away of a wonderful musical maestro @wajidkhan7 – rest in glory my friend. I will miss your smile, your humour.. countless late nights made melodious with your impromptu singing. Condolences to #Sajid bhai and the entire family- pic.twitter.com/dPPCP1AyDc — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 1, 2020

Sajid-Wajid recently composed songs for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during the ongoing lockdown, one of which was a number titled ‘Pyaar karona’, a pop anthem encouraging all to fight the coronavirus. The song released in April was sung by Salman and also featured the actor in the video.

Sajid-Wajid frequently collaborated as composers for Salman Khan. In fact, they made their debut in the 1998 Salman superhit, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, scoring one song in that film, ‘Teri jawani badi mast mast hai’.

The duo shot to fame with the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg in 2010, and there has been no looking back. Among numerous hits they composed were ‘Tere mast mast do nain’ and ‘Hud hud Dabangg’ (Dabangg), ‘Do you wanna partner’ and ‘Soni de nakhre’ (Partner), ‘Mujhse shaadi karogi’ and ‘Laal dupatta’ (Mujhse Shaadi Karogi), ‘Mashallah’ (Ek Tha Tiger”), ‘Chinta ta chita’ (Rowdy Rathore), ‘Fevicol se’ (Dabangg 2) and ‘Raat bhar’ (Heropanti). As a singer, Wajid recorded many hit songs, including ‘Do you wanna partner’ and ‘Soni de nakhre’ (Partner), ‘Hud hud Dabangg’ (Dabangg), ‘Chinta ta chita’ (Rowdy Rathore), ‘Tujhe Aksa Beach’ (God Tussi Great Ho) and ‘Jalwa'(Wanted).

Sajid-Wajid also composed for a few non-film albums. These are Son Nigam’s Deewana, Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo’s Khoya Khoya Chand, and Rahul Vaidya’s Tera Intezaar.

RIP Wajid Khan!