Actor Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express grief on the demise of music composer Wajid Khan. The popular star posted a heartbreaking tweet on Monday morning and remembered her dear friend from the Hindi film industry. PC wrote how she would always remember the late singer-composer with his hearty laugh.

The actor posted, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7" (sic)

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Other stars including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arbaaz Khan, Shanoo Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami, and others from the music and the film industry recalled the fond memories and expressed love for the late music composer. Ranveer simply put a heartbreaking emoji, while Varun wrote that he was shocked to know about the news. His tweet read, “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music Musical note” (sic)

shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music 🎵 pic.twitter.com/jW2C2ooZ3P — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2020

RIP Wajid bhai ☹️ you will be deeply missed. The music industry has lost a gem. Gone to soon. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and friends. Allah jannat naseeb kare 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UfD9yVj829 — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) June 1, 2020

Wajid Khan passed away in the wee hours of Sunday at a hospital in Mumbai. Popular for curating songs in the Hindi film industry, Wajid is known for collaborating with his brother Sajid Khan and giving music to Salman Khan‘s Dabangg-series. The composer was 42 when he took his last breath. Various reports suggest that he was suffering from COVID-19 and was hospitalised for a few days, while some other reports suggest that he died due to kidney failure.

