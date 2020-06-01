Music composer Wajid Khan, who passed away in the wee hours of Sunday, has been put to rest at the same cemetery where the mortal remains of actor Irrfan Khan were buried. As per a report in the entertainment portal PeepingMoon, only two members of the family were present at the funeral of the popular music composer and he was laid to rest at 5 am – the holy time of azaan, at the Versova cemetery. Wajid has reportedly been buried next to late Irrfan Khan’s grave who passed away on April 29 after a year-long battle with cancer. Also Read - Interesting Facts About Wajid Khan, One of The Most Loved Music Composers in Bollywood

The report also mentioned that Wajid died of kidney failure and heart-related ailment. He was also believed to have got diagnosed with COVID-19. The report added that the musician had undergone a kidney transplant a few days back and was admitted to the Surana Sethia hospital in Chembur for more than two months. His health deteriorated in the last 10 days and he was in a critical condition. Also Read - Wajid Khan Dies at 42: Priyanka Chopra Recalls The Hearty Laugh of Loved Composer in Her Heartbreaking Tweet

Wajid had also undergone heart surgery in 2018 after his arteries got blocked. Known for composing some of the best romantic numbers picturised on Salman Khan, Wajid Khan collaborated with his brother Sajid Khan to create music. The news of his demise has saddened the entire industry. His last song was Bhai Bhai for Salman Khan that the actor released to spread harmony and peace in the times of COVID-19. Also Read - Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42: Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami And Others Pay Tribute

May his soul rest in peace!