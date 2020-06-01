Wajid Khan, a popular music composer from duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday in Mumbai. The reports suggested that he had been suffering from COVID-19, however, the reason for his death has not been confirmed yet. Wajid had majorly worked in most films of Salman Khan and curated some stunning songs for the actor for his Dabangg-series. Some reports also suggested that he died due to kidney failure. As soon as the news broke in, celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to one of the most loved men in the industry. Also Read - Wajid Khan of Renowned Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Passes Away
While Sonu Nigam fondly remembered his brother, Salim Merchant also expressed dismay. Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Devi Shree Prasad and other people from the music and the film industry recalled their experiences with the loving music composer in tweets.
May his soul rest in peace!