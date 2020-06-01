Wajid Khan, a popular music composer from duo Sajid-Wajid, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday in Mumbai. The reports suggested that he had been suffering from COVID-19, however, the reason for his death has not been confirmed yet. Wajid had majorly worked in most films of Salman Khan and curated some stunning songs for the actor for his Dabangg-series. Some reports also suggested that he died due to kidney failure. As soon as the news broke in, celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to one of the most loved men in the industry. Also Read - Wajid Khan of Renowned Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Passes Away

While Sonu Nigam fondly remembered his brother, Salim Merchant also expressed dismay. Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami, Harshdeep Kaur, Devi Shree Prasad and other people from the music and the film industry recalled their experiences with the loving music composer in tweets. Check these out:

I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet. I’m so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan7 I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/RAq0pqHJwY — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 1, 2020

I’m shocked!! I’ve lost a dear brother Wajid! I can’t come to grips with this tragic news… He was such a beautiful soul.. Oh dear Lord, Please have mercy…🙏 إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعون May Allah SWT bless him in Jannat-ul-Firdaus…Ameen. 🤲 #WajidKhan pic.twitter.com/B6pO3HyuZM — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) May 31, 2020

My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼#RestInPeace @wajidkhan7 pic.twitter.com/zX1Jtc2kyI — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 31, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #WajidKhan sir, who had been an integral part of my journey since the very beginning!

Rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/eNjqeD1F4R — Palak Muchhal (@palakmuchhal3) June 1, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏 Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020

May his soul rest in peace!