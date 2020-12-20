Kamalrukh Khan, the wife of late music director Wajid Khan, has once again come out to speak on the ordeal she went through after Wajid’s family allegedly tried to convert her. In her latest interview with YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi, she alleged that her musician husband had ‘threatened’ to divorce her in 2014 and they had been living separately since then. Also Read - Muslim Man Arrested At Marriage Registrar's Office in UP, Bajrang Dal Tells Hindu Wife 'Law Made For People Like You'

Kamalrukh added that her husband was a good man but he could get influenced very easily. "He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn't strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn't convert. This was in 2014," she said.

She went on to say that once he spoke about the divorce, she agreed to go ahead with it and talked about 'being forced to convert' even in front of the judge. Kamalrukh said, "When he threatened to divorce me, I said 'fine, let's go ahead'. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014."

Wajid had died of a heart attack after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had been suffering from a kidney ailment and had been put on dialysis for a long time. No one from the late musician’s family has come out to comment on Kamalrukh’s allegations against him and others in the family. She had earlier alleged that her kids – a 16-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son, have been denied their inheritance because she never got converted to Islam.