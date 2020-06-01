Actor Salman Khan paid tribute to his dear friend and music composer Wajid Khan. In a tweet made hours after the demise of the musician, Salman mentioned how he will remember him for the kind of person he was. He added that Wajid was a talented man and his work will always be remembered. Salman wrote, “Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace …” (sic) Also Read - Wajid Khan Demise: From Akshay Kumar to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Fraternity Mourn Death of Music Composer

Salman was the person who gave the opportunity of a Bollywood debut to Sajid-Wajid. In 1998, the musical-duo composed their first Bollywood music for Salman and Kajol starrer Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The film was successful and the music was loved by the audience, especially the song O O Jaane Jana among others. There was no looking back for Sajid-Wajid after that. The duo went on to compose music for many Salman starrer including Wanted, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Veer and Dabangg-series.

Wajid’s first and last composition in Bollywood was for Salman. He helped the actor in composing Bhai Bhai song that released in May. The song was made to spread harmony and peace in the times of COVID-19 and featured Salman casually singing and walking in the premise of his sprawling Panvel farmhouse.

Wajid’s death came as a shock to the entire film industry who remembered the talented musician because of his stupendous work and his hearty laugh. Wajid was also a part of various reality shows where he mentored many young singers and musicians. His chemistry with Sajid Khan, his brother, was unparalleled and they were totally inseparable.

Wajid Khan reportedly died of kidney failure at the Suvarna hospital in Mumbai. He was believed to be suffering from COVID-19 as well. The musician had got angioplasty done in 2018 after his arteries got blocked. He was admitted to the hospital for the last two months and also underwent a kidney replacement surgery. May his soul rest in peace!