Mumbai: On Wajid Khan’s first death anniversary, the noted music director’s wife Kamalrukh said that his family has chosen to celebrate his memories instead of burying themselves in sadness. Taking to Instagram, she shared some rare and unseen family pictures with her late husband Wajid and their children, Arshi and Hrehaan. Also Read - Late Wajid Khan's Wife Kamalrukh Khan Moves High Court Against Sajid Khan And Mother in Property Case

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “It’s one year already since Wajid’s passing over and we as his family have chosen to celebrate his life, the good times and good memories rather than bury ourselves in sadness. We celebrate his infiniteness. We celebrate his infiniteness. I think of him when I see Arshi and Hrehaan – through their smiles, their eyes, their music, their love for me. I see him every day through them. The world changes every day and life goes on through the memories we shared. I truly believe death is not an end. It is a to-be- continued.Onward and forward Wajid, to many exciting journeys into eternity. (sic)” Also Read - After Jiah Khan’s Sister, Sherlyn Chopra Accuses Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment

Check out the post here:



Bollywood composer-singer Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid passed away last year on June 1 after suffering from a heart attack after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He had been suffering from a kidney ailment and had been put on dialysis for a long time.

Kamalrukh Khan, the wife of late music director Wajid Khan, made headlines over a property case against Sajid Khan and his mother. She moved the Bombay High Court regarding her husband’s will and property for the protection of her kids and her. His wife Kamalrukh Khan has claimed that he had named her and their children as the only beneficiaries in Wajid’s property.

She had also opened up about the ordeal she went through after Wajid’s family allegedly tried to convert her. In an interview with YouTuber Ujjawal Trivedi last year, she had alleged ythat her musician husband had ‘threatened to divorce her in 2014 and they had been living separately since then. She said, “He was a wonderful man, a talented musician, but if there was one flaw in him, it was this: he wasn’t strong-minded. He could be easily influenced, especially in matters of faith. We used to fight about this, even after we had two kids. This was the narrative, day in and day out. The last straw was when he threatened to divorce me if I didn’t convert. This was in 2014.”

“When he threatened to divorce me, I said ‘fine, let’s go ahead. Even in court, I made my case about being under pressure to convert. His career was at stake, which is why this never came out in the public, but this had been going on since 2014”, she added.