Maldives: Abhishek Bachchan and his wife-actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya have jetted-off to Maldives for a family vacation. Abhishek and Aishwarya, both took to their respective Instagram handles to share a picturesque view of the paradise. Both the actors took the snap from their hotel room and the scenic view will leave you envied.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Navya Naveli Strikes a Pose For Diwali Celebration With Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek captioned the photo, “Not a bad view to wake-up to.” Aishwarya, on the other hand wrote, “Sun, breeze and paradise. (sic)” Also Read - Post Covid Travel in 2021: Maldives Records More Than 900,000 Tourists This Year

Check Pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Also Read - Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Wins Heart With Siya Ram Aarti, Fans Say 'Mummy-Papa Ke Acche Sanskaar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport last night, along with their daughter Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull. He has several projects in his pipeline including Bob Biswas where he will b seen playing the role of insurance agent/contract killer, a spin-off of the hit film Kahaani. He will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video series Breathe: Into the Shadows.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. In the film, Aishwarya essays a double role, princess Nandini and her mother, Queen Mandakini Devi.