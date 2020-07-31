In a sting operation conducted by news channel Republic TV, a man named Samee Ahmed, who claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput‘s personal trainer, revealed that the late actor was being given some unadministered drugs by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. A journalist from the channel impersonating as SSR’s fan talked to Samee and asked him about the late actor’s depression to which the trainer revealed that he had observed a behavioural change in him ever since he began a relationship with Rhea. Samee alleged that it appeared to him that SSR had never taken those medicines before Rhea started giving him the doses. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's Father of 'Using His Influence' to Drag Her in The Case

He added that when Sushant came to know that Samee’s mother had died on June 1 this year, he called him up and offered his condolences, and also asked him to take care of his father. That was the last time they talked. Samee remembered Sushant as a very hard-working man and alleged that he was being given medicines without any counselling. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Update: Bihar Govt Backs Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Supreme Court, to Oppose Transfer Petition Filed by Actor

Samee also tried to make the journalist take note of the fact how all the four doctors in the case have allegedly said that Sushant was always accompanied by Rhea during visits. He went on to allege that Sushant’s medicines and dosages used to be controlled by Rhea. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Mitu to Bihar Police: Rhea Chakraborty Had an Argument With Sushant on June 8

India.com cannot vouch for the authenticity of Samee Ahmed’s claims. This is written on the basis of what was shown by the channel in their news report on Thursday evening.

Sushant died on June 14. The Mumbai Police said that he was found hanging to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. The investigation in the matter is still going on.