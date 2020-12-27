Maharashtra Hime Minister Anil Deshmukh questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case in his latest interview. The NCP leader urged the federal investigative agency to reveal its findings in the case and put everything out in front of all. Deshmukh was speaking in a press conference in Nagpur when he said that there shouldn’t be any delay in CBI’s decision.

He was quoted as saying, "It has been more than 5 months since the investigation began but CBI has not revealed if actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. I request CBI to reveal the findings of the investigation at the earliest.

Earlier this month, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the CBI to submit a status report regarding the progress in the probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The PIL also sought directions to the CBI to complete its investigation in the matter within a period of two months and submit a final report to the court concerned and submit a copy of the final investigation report before this court.

The Supreme Court had, on August 19, directed the CBI to probe the case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput putting a stop to the political slugfest between the governments of Maharashtra and Bihar over the case.Bihar Police had registered a case in the matter on the complaint of Rajput’s father and initiated an investigation, which was later referred to the CBI by the Bihar government, a proposal accepted by the Central government.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

— with inputs from ANI