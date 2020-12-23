Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has reached the international fanbase with her enviable dance moves and stunning beauty. In a recent viral video, Nora’s Russian fan can be seen teaching the hookup step of her song ‘Saki Saki’ to the fellow dancers. Taking to Instagram stories, she reshared the video and it is already insanely viral on social media. She captioned the video, “A Russian trainer teacher #sakisaki hook step to her students, this video is trending on #tiktok.(sic)” Also Read - Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, Spews Lava & Steam Turning The Sky Red | Watch Fascinating Videos

Earlier, Nora Fatehi’s Japanese fans had performed on Guru Randhawa’s song ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Also Read - Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction 2020: Indian Diplomat-Poet Creates Video of Cosmic Anthems to Mark Rare Celestial Event | Watch

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in Remo D’Souza’s film, Street Dancer 3D. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song ‘Dilbar’ took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actor soon became the ruler of many hearts. She has often flaunted her dancing skills on social media and it makes her fans jaw drop instantly.