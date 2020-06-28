Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after a year-long battle with cancer. His wife Neetu Kapoor and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani were constantly with him during his tough phase when he was being treated in the US. Remembering Rishi, Neetu took to Instagram to share a throwback picture where the Bobby actor can be seen standing with a drink in his hand while Neetu can be seen sitting on a chair. Also Read - Legends Live Forever! Riddhima Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan And Wajid Khan

In the photo, Rishi is all suited up while Neetu can be seen clad in a pink ethnic wear. Sharing the emotional post, she reveals that 'all one needs is a strong mind and hope for a better tomorrow'. She further says to value the loved ones as that's the biggest wealth.

She captioned it, “Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind!! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as that’s your biggest wealth.” (sic)

Earlier, Riddhima took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of hrs with parents, Neetu and Rishi Kapoor.



Rihi Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for 2 weeks and was later shifted to ntensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health worsened and suffered from breathing issues. He passed away on April 30 after a long battle with leukemia.