Actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared an adorable birthday post for his ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing a glimpse from her birthday celebration, he wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you. (sic)” Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Share Adorable Wedding Anniversary Posts, She Reveals About 'Failed Suhaag Raat Incident'

In the photo, Aishwarya looks drop-dead gorgeous in floral sharara-kurta, Abhishek looks dapper in a white and gold kurta-pyjama. The couple can be seen holding hands as they pose for the click. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Wedding Reception Picture Leaked: Newly-wed Couple is All Smiles

Check out the picture here:

On Aish’s special day, the Bollywood fraternity poured lovely wishes for her. While Deepika shared her Cannes look and wrote, “Happy Birthday…Beauty…Inside Out…Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness”, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happiest birthday to @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb May u have the most wonderful year filled with all your hearts desires.”

Alia Bhatt shared, “Happy birthday beautiful. Hope you have the best day full of cake and joy… biggest hug”, while Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happiest birthday to you @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, may you always be blessed abundantly my dear.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya recovered from COVID-19. She was admitted to the Lilavati hospital for treatement along with Abhishek, Amitabh and Aaradhya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in 2018 film Fanney Khan opposite Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will be next seen in much-anticipated project, Pooniyin Selvan, helmed by Mani Ratnam.