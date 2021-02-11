A major relief for actor Salman Khan came in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed the plea of the State Government of Rajasthan where it alleged that the Dabanng actor presented a fake affidavit in connection with Arms Act. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Relief For Salman Khan, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court Rejects Rajasthan Govt's Plea
Confirming the same, Salman Khan's lawyer said, "Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan."
After the news broke out, his fans are elated and called him 'ultimate king of Indian film industry' and trended on Twitter 'We Love You Salman'. One user wrote, "It's The Prayer Of Those Millions People Who Consider Him as a God, The Real Prayers Never Goes On Vain And it's Again Proved Today, Its The Blessings Of Those Million Who Stand By His Side,Yes I'm Also One Of Those Million Who Stan #SalmanKhan!"
On February 9, Salman Khan apologised for ‘mistakenly’ submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur sessions court in 2003.