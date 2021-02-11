A major relief for actor Salman Khan came in connection with the blackbuck poaching case. The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed the plea of the State Government of Rajasthan where it alleged that the Dabanng actor presented a fake affidavit in connection with Arms Act. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Relief For Salman Khan, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court Rejects Rajasthan Govt's Plea

Confirming the same, Salman Khan’s lawyer said, “Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan.” Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Sparks Meme Fest With ‘Hamba Ramba Kamba’ & We Are Reminded of 'Abba Dabba Jabba'!

After the news broke out, his fans are elated and called him ‘ultimate king of Indian film industry’ and trended on Twitter ‘We Love You Salman’. One user wrote, “It’s The Prayer Of Those Millions People Who Consider Him as a God, The Real Prayers Never Goes On Vain And it’s Again Proved Today, Its The Blessings Of Those Million Who Stand By His Side,Yes I’m Also One Of Those Million Who Stan #SalmanKhan!” Also Read - Koo Leaking Personal Data of Users? New Claim by French Hacker Raises Fears

“Our relationship is meant to be. Something that was written in the stars and drawn into our destiny. love u @BeingSalmanKhan”, wrote another fan.

Check out the tweets here:

Salman sir olwz remember that the whole universe loves U so much U deserve to be loved .. no one can hurt U we wont let them take away ur boxy smile Ur happiness is also our happiness U r reason why we smile a lot

@BeingSalmanKhan U R PERFECT WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/imqpuYlXdf — kajalsally ✨Kaju ✨ (@kajalsally) February 11, 2021

Really busy right now 😞

I wish I could tweet.. Just wanna say Nothing will ever change my Love for you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai!

I Promise I Will Love & Support you till Death!! People who know you, understand you will Love you forever no matter what!! We Love You Salman Khan pic.twitter.com/LbCnZEGkMm — ✭☬✮ ₦åv ₭âñdòlã 〽️ (@nav1313) February 11, 2021

Prayer is one of the most powerful weapons God has given us. Now it’s a big relief for each n every salmaniac and @BeingSalmanKhan after all those prayers. No matter what we always love you sir. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/IMkyt1az4c — ArpitaMSD💛 (@ArpitaAvailable) February 11, 2021

So so happy and relaxed.

Subah se tension main hi tha.

But knew only good will be happening with our bhai. Itni saari logon ki dua’ jo hai. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN — Sarfaraz Khan (@Being_SarfarazK) February 11, 2021

God Always With You @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai ❤️..

Thank You So Much Bhagwan 🙏. We Love You Bhai Stay Safe & Blessed ❤️✌️. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/Zf5TXPmWGJ — ____AAHAN ____ 🦁 SidHeart (@KashyapAhan) February 11, 2021

I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything. You are the source of my joy, the center of my world and the whole of my heart

I can’t imagine my life without you @BeingSalmanKhan 💗💗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love YOU TILL I DON’T DIE WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/FikfEDFsUW — ____AAHAN ____ 🦁 SidHeart (@KashyapAhan) February 11, 2021

Just his smile makes ,

His each and every fans day WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN !! pic.twitter.com/V1HNLdU3aZ — Tiger Final mission (@Tiger199826) February 11, 2021

U hv the purest soul, Ur warmest smile n laughs light up our universe, We love U & we’ll olwz stay beside u even if the world turns its back against u Love & respect which millions ppl hv for u is truly exceptional,with ur noble acts , u olwz inspire WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/HuKGpiYCpp — kajalsally ✨Kaju ✨ (@kajalsally) February 11, 2021

Salmaniacs are blessed to stan the most wonderful person in bollywood. WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/vlKnoHLPjZ — Gladiator (@obsurfer) February 11, 2021

It’s The Prayer Of Those Millions People Who Consider Him as a God, The Real Prayers Never Goes On Vain And it’s Again Proved Today, Its The Blessings Of Those Million Who Stand By His Side,Yes I’m Also One Of Those Million Who Stan #SalmanKhan! WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/B8bvdneOtD — Mayur (@BeingSidhearts) February 11, 2021

WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN

Most loved ❤️ Megastar #salmankhan..🖤😎 pic.twitter.com/OLPHtz72pS — Being..Sal-MaN.. (@Rajankh31475058) February 11, 2021

❤

WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN !!

Handsome Super Star Salman Khan

One of my favourite pic.twitter.com/K2kiwc4jeF — Suraj (@Realtiger21sk) February 11, 2021



On February 9, Salman Khan apologised for ‘mistakenly’ submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur sessions court in 2003.