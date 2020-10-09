Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated 40 years of his home production banner Dharma Productions while writing a beautiful tribute to his late father Yash Johar. On his Instagram account on Thursday, KJo wrote a long note cherishing how his father began their film production house and saw dreams of making good cinema through the banner. The popular director also mentioned the 1980 released film Dostana that featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman among others. Directed by Raj Khosla, this was the first film to have rolled out from Dharma Productions 40 years back. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Probe: Kshitij Prasad Says NCB Trying to Falsely Implicate Ranbir Kapoor And Others

Karan, who's known for directing movies like My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Ae Dil hai Mushkil among others, said that every one at his production house aspire to do things that would make his father feel proud of the company.

“40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart….all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies ….all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill…. we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa! Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies…we miss you …but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create…. I love you so much Papa…❤️” (sic)

KJo also made another note recently announcing his contribution towards producing films that would highlight the glorious 75 years of India’s Independence.