Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has moved civil suit before the Bombay High Court against actor Luviena Lodh seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and also a restraining order from her making such 'distasteful, patently false, grossly defamatory, slanderous allegations' against him. This comes after Mahesh Bhatt's legal team issued a statement denying the harassment allegations leveled against Luviena Lodh.

The statement reads, "With reference to video released by one Luviena Lodh. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. Sd/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films (sic)."

Earlier, Luviena shared a video on Instagram where she accused Mahesh Bhatt and family of harassment. In the video, she starts off by introducing herself as the wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal and can be heard saying, ‘sharing the video for the safety of my family’.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikram Bhatt’s last directorial was Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film has a direct-to-OTT release on Disney+Hotstar. However, the film was not received well by the audience and many called it ‘high on nepotism’.