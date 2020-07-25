Actor Bhumi Pednekar couldn’t stop ‘tearing up’ as she was ‘full of emotions and overwhelmed’ after watching Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared her thoughts on the film. Sharing a picture from the credit scene of the film, she wrote, “Full of emotions, overwhelmed and can’t stop tearing up. What a class act. So endearing and seamlessly done Sushant. Never experienced something so weirdly painful and beautiful.What a last dance .What a treat for all your fans and loved ones A Forever @sushantsinghraiput @castinochhabra so well done @sanianasanohi96 welcome to the movies., Kizzy,Manny and their world is so lovely, such a sweet and moving film,full of love @foxstarhindi @disnevplushotstar dilbechara. (sic)” Also Read - Taapsee Pannu Reacts on Kangana Ranaut’s B-Grade Remark, Says ‘My Journey And Hard Work Was Discredited’

Sushant and Bhumi worked together in Sonchiriya. On actor’s death, she remembered the actor and wrote, “Rest in Peace my friend…Shocked and Heartbroken…Still can’t believe it…To star gazing and our endless chats…am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR.(sic)”

Dil Bechara, helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, is a Hindi adaptation of John Green’s 2012 bestseller novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film is based on the motional journey of two hopelessly in love youngsters, a young girl suffering from cancer and a boy who she meets at a support group. The two together explore the funny, thrilling and tragic adventure of being alive and being in love.

Apart from Sushant and Sanjana, the film also features Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. It also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance.