Mumbai: Actor Aahana Kumra found out a special way to honour Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami on social media. Recalling her recent meeting with the star Indian cricketer, Aahana mentioned how she was absolutely in awe of her, and the post that she made was just a tribute to her fascination with the legendary personality. The actor took to Instagram to share a few collages of herself alongside Jhulan’s photos. Everything seemed fine until a few social media users started criticising Aahana for colouring her skin darker in the pictures that she posted. Also Read - Pooja Bedi Shares Hot Still From Controversial Condom Ad in 1991

In the collages that she shared on Instagram, she tried to emulate Jhulan by having short hair, a Team India jersey, and dark-face makeup. She could also be seen copying Jhulan’s pose in each picture. The caption of Aahana’s post read, “No I’m not promoting any film. This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships, and her passion for the sport!” Check out the post here: Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Neha Kakkar Perform Hook Up Steps on Their Hit Song 'Marjaneya', Video is Must Watch

While the cricketer appreciated her efforts by writing ‘Good job’ in the comments, several social media users accused Aahana of trying to portray herself as Jhulan for the screen. “What a tribute by colouring yourself black … Not to 1 percent you show any resemblance to her so is it a tribute or invitation for directors to direct a film on her and cast you as main lead or are just making fun of her?,” wrote an Instagram user, while another wrote, “What a shame that you need such make up to depict that character which is not even looking convincing. In fact, it’s ridiculing the person who is a legend.”

On the work front, she was recently seen in web-series Sandwiched Forever, apart from the movies Khuda Haafiz, Marzi, Betaal, and Rules of the Game, among others. Your thoughts on the photoshoot?