Most people working for Sushant Singh Rajput at his house have said one thing common in their statements to the media and to the police: that something changed about the late actor after he came back with Rhea Chakraborty from Europe. SSR and Rhea had travelled to Europe in October last year and when he returned, he said that he had suffered from dengue and stayed away from the limelight. After he died in June this year, a few members of his staff at Bandra's Mont Blanc building revealed that SSR had started behaving differently after the Europe trip.

Now, in his latest statements to the news agency IANS, SSR's cook Ashok Kumar Khasu said that he would never believe that the late actor had been suffering from depression. Ashok, too, like caretaker Neeraj, and SSR's trainer, maintained that the Europe trip brought a lot of changes in his lifestyle. "Bhaiyya and Rhea went on a Europe tour in the first week of October 2019. They returned on October 28. He had changed a lot after returning. I was not with him then but his caretaker Neeraj and the new cook Keshav (whom Rhea had hired) told me that 'Sahab' has changed a lot and is no longer a jolly person," said the former cook.

Explaining more, he said that the late actor had started staying away from his sisters and used to avoid meeting them. Ashok mentioned that in December 2019, he refused to see his sisters Meetu and Priyanka when they visited him.

Ashok said, “It was very shocking. I was quite surprised considering the kind of relationship Sushant sir had with his sisters. Meetu Didi was crying. When Meetu Didi messaged Sushant sir that ‘Bhai, we are in Mumbai and want to meet you’, he simply replied in a message and said ‘I am busy in a meeting right now and cannot come’. While at that time Sushant sir did not have any new project. Dil Bechara had been completed and he had no other film.”

The cook added that SSR’s sister Priyanka used to live with him for a few days every now and then but that too changed ever since Rhea came into his life. When asked if he informed about this to the Mumbai Police, Ashok confirmed that he has talked to both the Mumbai Police and the Bihar Police about the same. “Yes, I did give my statement. The Mumbai Police has recorded my statement twice and the Patna Police talked to me for 10 minutes. In fact, the Mumbai Police called me to get my statement again when I had already explained everything clearly,” he said.

Ashok, who lived with Sushant at Joggers Park in Little Heights Apartments and Capri Heights Apartments concluded by saying that he used to work for him like his shadow for three years and he never saw even a hint of depression in his health. “There’s definitely something amiss,” he said.