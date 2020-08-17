IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was put under quarantine when he landed in Mumbai on August 2 to lead the team of the Bihar Police personnel investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. As soon as he reached the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation forced him into quarantine following the guidelines governing travellers arriving into the city. After a lot of hullaballoo in the media, IPS Tiwari was sent back to his state following the Bihar Police’s letter to the BMC stating that the case was handed over to the CBI and there’s nothing left for them to investigate. Also Read - Who is The 'Mystery Woman' Spotted at Sushant Singh Rajput's Residence on The Day of His Death?

However, while the media and general public were busy criticising the Maharashtra government, Mumbai Police and the BMC for quarantining a frontline worker, IPS Tiwari was trying to spend his time productively. Those who have seen or heard of him before would know that he is popular for his self-written poetry and performing them in his own distinct style in many viral videos on social media. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Tiwari revealed how he polished his poetry and writing skills while staying up at the officers' quarters at the Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force campus in Goregaon East.

When asked whether it was difficult to stay under quarantine in those circumstances, Tiwari said, “To be honest, I enjoyed that phase [quarantine]. I could speak to my family, listen to music on my phone, and focus on writing.”

Tiwari’s penchant for writing goes back to the year 2008 when he was still studying engineering at IIT (BHU) Varanasi. A 2015-batch IPS officer, he belongs to Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh and has even done some professional writing for local dailies. He mentioned that poetry has actually helped him in his profession which is extremely demanding and challenging. Tiwari told the daily that his writing has helped him assess people’s emotions which comes quite handy while solving a case. “I’d call it emotional intelligence. As a police officer, I need to be able to read the vibe of an individual, because my profession is all about people management, controlling frustrations and reducing crime,” he said.

SSR case might have become more complexed but this IPS officer has his own way of dealing with difficulties around… inspiring, yeah?