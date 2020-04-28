Actor Katrina Kaif channels her inner chef during the coronavirus lockdown phase and it is definitely keeping her busy. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video where she ca be seen flaunting her chopping skills which looks more like a cheese. Sharing the short clip, she accompanied it with bunch of emojis that simple means cooking and working at home. Also Read - Salman Khan Teasing Katrina Kaif While Grooving to Swag Se Karenge in This Throwback Video is a Treat to Their Fans

However, the Sooryavanshi actor was not sure of what she is cooking. Commenting on the post, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania asked, “What’s cookin?” Katrina replied, “That I’m not too sure of.” Also Read - David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' Song During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

Watch the video here:



Earlier this month, Katrina had shared a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle. Although, the item on the frying pan looked like a pancake, Katrina claimed she was “not sure” what was being prepared!

Katrina has also donated o the PM Cares Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra) to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Bharat actor took to social media to make the announcement and said that she hoped her contribution would help ease the pain of the people. The 36-year-old actor took to Instagram to make an announcement in this regard. “I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Maharashtra,” she wrote in the post.



On the work front, Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The film, which has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, was earlier slated to hit the silver screens on March 24, 2020. However, due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the film’s release has been postponed indefinitely due to the safety of all citizens