Deepika Padukone latest news: Actor Deepika Padukone says she was body-shamed and asked to get breast implants when she was just 18. The actor was speaking in an interview to promote her recently released film, Gehraiyaan when she made the statement. In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika was asked about the best and the worst piece of advice anyone has offered to her.

Responding to the same, the actor mentioned that the best pieces of advice have come from Shah Rukh Khan with whom she had debuted in Bollywood 15 years back. Deepika said SRK had once told her how an actor should always work to have a good time because that does just not work, that is a part of his/ her life. She said, "Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences."

Mentioning the worst advice she has been given, Deepika said, "The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously."

Meanwhile, Deepika’s performance in Gehraiyaan was appreciated by the masses and the critics alike. The actor featured alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the Shakun Batra-directorial.