Anushka Discussed Boyfriends With Dad During Kargil War: Actor Anushka Sharma who turned 34 years on May 1st once shared interesting anecdote about her relationship with her Dad once. In a 2012 interview with ETimes Anushka revealed how she would frankly discuss her school and boyfriends with her army officer father. Check out this heart melting picture of the Chakda ‘Xpress actor with her Dad Colonel (retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma:Also Read - Thank God You Were Born, Virat Kohli Wishes Wife Anushka Sharma on Her 34th Birthday

Anushka Discussed Boyfriends With Her Dad!

Anushka told ETimes that her father had been a part of every war since 1982, including the Bluestar operation and Kargil. The actor was merely 11-years-old when her father went to fight the war against Pakistan in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. Anushka had said, “Kargil was a tough one. I was too young at that time but I was scared of seeing my mother. She would always have the news channel switched on throughout the day and would get upset when casualties were announced. When my dad called, he could not say much but I would go on talking about my school, boyfriends and everything else without realizing that he was fighting a war.” Also Read - Did Cricketer Faf du Plessis’ Wife Borrow Anushka Sharma’s Green Chanderi Saree to Attend Glenn Maxwell's Wedding? Find out.

Anushka is Very Close to Her Father!

Anushka who takes pride in being an army brat once mentioned, “I take pride in saying that I am an army officer’s daughter even more than being an actor.” During the interaction with ETimes, the actor had revealed that she is “extremely close” to her Dad and can talk to him what she can talk to no else.

Anushka, who is currently busy with her Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda ‘Xpress recently produced Mai: A Mother’s Rage, streaming on Netlfix. Anushka is also co-producing another Netflix original Qala along with her brother Karnesh Sharma. The film stars Bulbul fame Tripti Dhimri and late thespian Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.

